How to Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

On Sunday night in NBA action, the Jazz will travel to New York to take on the Knicks.

The 2021-22 NBA season has come and gone so fast and the playoffs are almost here. With that in mind, there are plenty of teams fighting for seeding or simply a spot in the play-in tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Knicks in New York.

How to Watch the Utah Jazz at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream the Utah Jazz at New York Knicks game on fuboTV

The Jazz are one of the top contenders in the Western Conference and have a 44-26 record to back that claim up. Utah is led by the star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the roster is very deep as well. The Jazz are coming off of a big 121-92 win over the Clippers in their last game.

On the other side, the Knicks are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. At this point in time, they are five games behind the Hawks for the last spot. While it's an uphill battle to say the least, the Knicks are coming off of a 100-97 win over the Wizards.

The Jazz are favored to win, but the Knicks are playing with desperation and have won two straight coming into tonight's matchup.

