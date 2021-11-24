How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

The Jazz and Thunder are coming off losses and look to rebound tonight, but Oklahoma City will be shorthanded.

The Jazz are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Grizzlies and look to keep the Thunder's current three-game losing streak going with a rebound win tonight.

So far this season the Thunder are 1-8 against teams .500 or better and face a Jazz team that isn't an easy opponent.

How to Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

In the season-opener the Jazz crushed the Thunder 107-86 and look to do that again coming off a loss to the Grizzlies.

The Jazz downed the Thunder in their season-opener behind six players in double figures, a 16-point and 21 rebound game from Rudy Gobert and smothering defense. Both teams have grown since then and are better teams today.

Early in the season the Jazz have shown to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league with the second best offense (112.5 points per game) and the sixth best defense (103.4 opponents points).

The Jazz will be at full strength tonight while the Thunder will be without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle).

In the Thunder’s only game without Gilgeous-Alexander, they looked good for a half with rookie Josh Giddey pacing the offense and Ty Jerome filling in off the bench.

The Thunder are not a competitive team without Gilgeous-Alexander, but these reps for the younger players are only going to make them better individually and as a team.

