How to Watch Jazz at Magic

    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The last time the Jazz lost a game this season, they rebounded with a double-digit win against the defending champions. They play the Magic tonight on the road.
    The Jazz (7-2) come into today’s game after only their second loss on the season, which does not bode well for the Magic (2-8), who struggle against teams with generic motivation. How are the young Magic going to fare against a motivated Jazz team that is already playing like potential champions? 

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live Stream Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jazz lost for only the second time this season against the Heat in a wild game that could easily be a seven-game series for the championship in seven months.

    Last season the Jazz started 5-4 then went on a run that led to the top seed in the Western Conference. After a tough loss in the playoffs they look even more motivated, winning at a higher rate while just as sharp.

    Donovan Mitchell is playing well, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 assists, nearly a mirror image to last season despite shooting career-lows across the board.

    He is getting help from a balanced offensive attack with Bojan Bogdanović (17.3 points), Mike Conley (16.1 points and 4.8 assists), Jordan Clarkson (15.3 points) and Rudy Gobert (14.6 points and 16.2 rebounds).

    The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay (heel), while the Magic are without Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee) and Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), with Cole Anthony (ankle) listed as questionable.

    For the Magic, this season has seen strong development from Anthony (18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists) and Mo Bamba (11.7 points and 9.0 rebounds). The two rookies Franz Wagner (14.1 points) and Jalen Suggs (12.6 points) have been integrating well.

