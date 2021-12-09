How To Watch Jazz at 76ers

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How To Watch Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams that rank in the top five in their respective conferences will face off on Thursday.
    The Jazz are the top team in their division (Northwest); the Sixers are the No. 2 team in their division (Atlantic). This will be a game between two of the top five teams in their respective conferences, and they clash on Thursday.

    Philadelphia brings a two-game winning streak into this contest. They were able to edge out the Hornets in their last game 127-124 in overtime. Joel Embiid finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the team.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live stream the Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jazz rank No. 2 in the NBA in points scored per game with 114 and No. 5 in rebounds per game with 46.3. They are also very efficient from the floor, shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc, ranking top five in both.

    Donovan Mitchell leads Utah, scoring 24.2 points per game with 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. His co-star is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.9 PPG and a team-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

    This will be the second meeting between these two teams. Utah came out on top the first time they played, winning by a whopping 35 points. Philadelphia was without Embiid, Danny Green, and Matisse Thybulle in that loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

