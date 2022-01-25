How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Monday marks the first game of the season between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, two of the best teams in the NBA.

The Jazz (30-17) and Suns (36-9) have not played this season, but are two of the teams that have an opportunity to make a run at the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals this season. Utah has struggled in its last 12 games going 4-8 overall. The Jazz have lost games to good teams, but mostly lost to middling or struggling teams in this stretch.

The Jazz lost 94-92 in their last outing against Golden State in what proved to be a tough, defensive grind against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. The Jazz now face the No. 1 team tonight.

When fully healthy, this could easily be a preview of the Western Conference Finals, and for about two months that is what these two teams looked like. Then 2022 hit Utah like a ton of bricks.

Since Jan. 1 the Jazz have gone 4-8, losing to Indiana, Detroit, Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell missed four of those games (1-3), but was also present for some of the rough losses. Three time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert also missed some games, with the team going 1-4 in his absence.

Last season these teams played three times with Phoenix winning all three games, one in overtime and the others one-sided affairs.

This season, Phoenix seems even more surgical than it was last year with the No. 3 overall offense at 112.5 points per game and the No. 6 defense at 104.5 points allowed.

The Suns are 9-1 since Jan 1 with a current six-game winning streak, routing teams by +12.2 points per game. If Utah comes in sloppy, shorthanded or not at its best, it will get run right out of the gym tonight.

