How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz will hit the road to take on the Trail Blazers on Sunday in the final game of the NBA regular season.

How could the 2021-22 NBA regular season already be coming to a close? The season flew by extremely fast and now fans are gearing up to watch postseason basketball. One game to watch tonight to close out the year will feature the Jazz traveling to Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers.

How to Watch: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jazz are still battling to keep the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Utah is currently tied with a tiebreaker lead over the Nuggets for that spot. Either way, the team will be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and will avoid the play-in tournament.

On the other side of this matchup, the Trail Blazers have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time. Portland will head into what is expected to be a busy offseason with the main goal of keeping Damian Lillard happy in mind. It wasn't the season that the Trail Blazers were hoping for, but there is still room to improve moving forward.

While the Jazz are expected to win today's game, the Trail Blazers would love to finish off the year with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.