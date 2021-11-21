How to Watch Jazz at Kings

When the Jazz are rolling they look like a team that could easily win the NBA Finals. On Saturday, they take on the struggling Kings.

The Jazz (10–5) had a short slump, losing four of five, but have since gotten back on track and will look to keep that going Saturday against the struggling Kings (6–10), who have lost six of seven.

The Jazz are aiming to win the NBA championship this season after coming up short in the playoffs last season.

How to Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Jazz were able to impose their will and depth against the Raptors for another win.

This marks the first game between these two teams this season, but both are coming off games against the Raptors. The Kings lost, while the Jazz beat them handily. Today is going to be a challenge for the Kings.

The Jazz are third in points per game (111.4) and fourth in opponents points per game (102.3) with the league's second-best net rate rating (plus-9.3).

This season, the Jazz are not quite as dominant statistically as they were last season, when they were fourth in offense and third in defense, with the third-best net rating. So far, they have six players averaging double-figures and are playing with balance while getting Rudy Gobert more involved in the offense.

Gobert is averaging 14.9 points per game this season while leading the league in rebounding, defensive win shares and defensive rating this season.

For the Kings, their defense has let them down (No. 26, 110.3 opponents points per game), while their offense is the worst in the league inside the three-point line, which is not a great combination against this Jazz team.

