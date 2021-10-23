How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Friday brings an early-season battle of unbeatens in the Western Conference as the Kings host the Jazz.
    Author:

    The Jazz (1–0) kicked off the season with a workmanlike win while the Kings (1–0) almost gave up their season-opening victory in the final seconds. They will face off Friday looking to stay undefeated.

    The Jazz enter the season with playoff aspirations while the Kings are looking to end the longest active playoff drought in the NBA.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California Plus

    Watch Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings dominated all game in their opener against the Trail Blazers but needed to rely on Damian Lillard to help them seal a 124–121 win. The Jazz sailed to a 107–86 win against the Thunder.

    Last season, the Jazz swept their three-game season series against the Kings. The Jazz scored a franchise-record 154 points in one of the games, a 154–105 win that also provided their largest margin of victory of the season.

    The Kings are looking to improve on last season and make noise in a very crowded Western Conference.

    They came at Portland with their wave of guards in De’Aaron Fox (27 points and eight assists), Tyrese Haliburton (two points and four assists), Buddy Hield (17 points, 4-7 from three) and rookie Davion Mitchell (two points and three assists), but the key to their win came from the frontcourt.

    Veteran utility forward Harrison Barnes made clutch shots and plays on his way to 36 points and nine rebounds, and Richaun Holmes added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

