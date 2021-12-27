How to Watch Jazz at Spurs

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Utah Jazz look to keep pace with the top two teams in the Western Conference with a tough matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
    The Utah Jazz (23-9) are one of four teams in the NBA with only single digit losses through roughly 40% of the season. They will be tested with the San Antonio Spurs (14-18). Don’t let the record fool you, the Spurs are a quality team with waves of talent on their roster and head coach Gregg Popovich at the wheel.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

    Live Stream Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second game of the season between these two, with the Spurs winning a thriller 10 days ago in Utah behind a great performance from Dejounte Murray and seven players in double figures.

    Murray finished with a triple double (16 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds) that led to Lonnie Walker hitting what ended up being the game-winning basket in the lane with just seconds to go.

    The Jazz had two more cracks at tying or winning the game, but neither went down. Donovan Mitchell was 10-for-21 with 27 points heading into the final minute, but then missed a tough, but makable layup and didn’t get another real look as time expired.

    If tonight is anything like the wild affair 10 days ago, this is going to be an awesome game.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
