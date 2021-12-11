How to Watch Jazz at Wizards

In Saturday night NBA action, the Jazz hit the road for a tough matchup against the Wizards.

The NBA season continues Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup to consider will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Wizards in Washington.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The Jazz have started off the season with an 18–7 record. Once again, they are looking like legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. In their last game, Utah ended up defeating the 76ers by a final score of 118–96.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards hold a 15–11 record. They have shown flashes of being a very dangerous team in the East. Last time out for Washington, they were able to pull off a 119–116 victory over the Pistons.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and could be a threat come playoff time. However, this is the kind of games that both squads need to win. Make sure to tune in to find out who comes out on top.

