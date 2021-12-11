How to Watch Jazz at Wizards

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Saturday night NBA action, the Jazz hit the road for a tough matchup against the Wizards.
    Author:

    The NBA season continues Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup to consider will feature the Jazz hitting the road to take on the Wizards in Washington.

    How to Watch Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jazz have started off the season with an 18–7 record. Once again, they are looking like legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. In their last game, Utah ended up defeating the 76ers by a final score of 118–96.

    On the other side of the court, the Wizards hold a 15–11 record. They have shown flashes of being a very dangerous team in the East. Last time out for Washington, they were able to pull off a 119–116 victory over the Pistons.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent and could be a threat come playoff time. However, this is the kind of games that both squads need to win. Make sure to tune in to find out who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    toronto maple leafs
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

    20 seconds ago
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Penguins

    20 seconds ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals vs. Sabres

    20 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Wizards

    20 seconds ago
    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112183
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_15730315
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

    20 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bryant vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy