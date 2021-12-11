Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (18-7) will visit the Washington Wizards (15-11) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Jazz vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-7.5
220 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Jazz
- The Jazz record 115.0 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 106.8 the Wizards give up.
- Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 106.8 points.
- When Washington allows fewer than 115.0 points, it is 13-6.
- The Wizards put up only 1.6 more points per game (106.0) than the Jazz give up to opponents (104.4).
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Washington is 9-2.
- Utah has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 14th.
- The Jazz's 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.2).
- The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal collects 22.6 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
