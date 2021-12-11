Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (18-7) will visit the Washington Wizards (15-11) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Jazz vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz record 115.0 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 106.8 the Wizards give up.
    • Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 106.8 points.
    • When Washington allows fewer than 115.0 points, it is 13-6.
    • The Wizards put up only 1.6 more points per game (106.0) than the Jazz give up to opponents (104.4).
    • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Washington is 9-2.
    • Utah has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 14th.
    • The Jazz's 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.2).
    • The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal collects 22.6 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

