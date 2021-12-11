Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (18-7) will visit the Washington Wizards (15-11) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Jazz vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7.5 220 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 115.0 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 106.8 the Wizards give up.

Utah is 18-2 when scoring more than 106.8 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 115.0 points, it is 13-6.

The Wizards put up only 1.6 more points per game (106.0) than the Jazz give up to opponents (104.4).

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Washington is 9-2.

Utah has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.

The Jazz are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 14th.

The Jazz's 10.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.2).

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch