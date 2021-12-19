How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (15-15) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards
- The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards allow.
- Utah is 18-3 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.
- The Wizards score only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.0).
- Washington has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Utah has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Jazz make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Utah shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 15-4 overall.
- Washington has compiled a 12-9 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.6 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal collects 22.8 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
W 136-104
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
W 118-96
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
W 123-98
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
W 124-103
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
L 128-126
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
W 119-116
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
L 123-98
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
L 119-105
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
L 118-98
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/21/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home