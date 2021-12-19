Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (15-15) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards

    • The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards allow.
    • Utah is 18-3 when scoring more than 108.3 points.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.
    • The Wizards score only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.0).
    • Washington has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Utah has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Jazz make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • In games Utah shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 15-4 overall.
    • Washington has compiled a 12-9 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.4% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.6 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal collects 22.8 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 136-104

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-96

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    W 123-98

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    L 128-126

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    W 119-116

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-98

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-107

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    L 119-105

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    L 118-98

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Riley Damiani (13) celebrate Damiani scoring his first career NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17376861
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    darius garland
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy