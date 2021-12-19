Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (15-15) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (20-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Vivint Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Wizards

The Jazz put up 116.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 108.3 the Wizards allow.

Utah is 18-3 when scoring more than 108.3 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 116.0 points, it is 13-7.

The Wizards score only 0.5 more points per game (105.5) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.0).

Washington has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Utah has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.5 points.

The Jazz make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Utah shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 15-4 overall.

Washington has compiled a 12-9 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.6 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.5 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal collects 22.8 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Timberwolves W 136-104 Away 12/9/2021 76ers W 118-96 Away 12/11/2021 Wizards W 123-98 Away 12/15/2021 Clippers W 124-103 Home 12/17/2021 Spurs L 128-126 Home 12/18/2021 Wizards - Home 12/20/2021 Hornets - Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/27/2021 Spurs - Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule