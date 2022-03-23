How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 2, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Vaughn Taylor putts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2020.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

Taylor's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Taylor failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 42 -9 $27,375

Regional restrictions apply.