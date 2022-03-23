How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Taylor's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Taylor failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
42
-9
$27,375
