How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Viktor Hovland tees off on the tenth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at , good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2000

+2000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hovland's Recent Performance

Hovland has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Hovland has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Hovland has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Hovland placed 21st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 4 -14 $540,000

