How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Viktor Hovland ended the weekend at , good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 aiming for an improved score.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Hovland's Recent Performance
- Hovland has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Hovland has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Hovland has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Hovland placed 21st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
4
-14
$540,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)