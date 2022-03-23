How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links March 24-27, Vincent Whaley will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -8 and placed 28th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6000

Whaley's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Whaley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Whaley finished 28th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0

