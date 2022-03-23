How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links March 24-27, Vincent Whaley will look to build upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -8 and placed 28th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6000
Whaley's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Whaley has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Whaley finished 28th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
