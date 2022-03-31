How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley will compete in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 28th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Whaley's Recent Performance
- Whaley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
