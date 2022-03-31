Skip to main content

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley will compete in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 28th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +25000
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Whaley's Recent Performance

  • Whaley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

28

-7

$23,749

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+1

$0



How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

