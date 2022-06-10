How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Game 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to avoid a 1-3 hole against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the NBA Finals today.

Falling down 1-2 in the NBA Finals is not something new for the Warriors. It happened back in 2015 and in 2019, when Golden State won its first finals and lost its last. This is something new for the Celtics though, who are up in a series through three games for the first time since sweeping the Nets and now have the potential to take a commanding lead at home today in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Game 3 went to Boston despite giving up a 15-point lead in the third quarter to take a 2-1 series lead:

This series has been one of adjustments after the first game. In Game 2, Golden State adjusted to the Boston defense and Al Horford’s impact in help, forced more turnovers and won.

Then in Game 3, Boston forced more turnovers and attacked Golden State in isolation leading to more and more easy shots at the rim and from three.

Now it's the Warriors turn to make adjustments. They will have to force turnovers again, but also find a way to stop Boston in their isolation attacks that have allowed Jaylen Brown (22.7 points) to dominate scoring and Jayson Tatum (8.3 assists) as a playmaker.

On the offensive end, Golden State is getting great production from Stephen Curry (31.3 points on 48-48-83 splits), but it has not been enough with the rest of the roster not able to create enough offense to put pressure on the stout Boston defense.

Who is going to take back the momentum in Game 4?

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
