How to Watch Warriors at Celtics

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics: Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NBA Finals are all tied up with the Warriors hitting the road for Game 3 against the Celtics on Wednesday.

The Warriors head to TD Garden to face the Celtics in game three of the NBA Finals with the series tied at 1. The first game went to Boston after an impressive fourth quarter, then game two went to Golden State after an impressive first three quarters. Each team has punched and counterpunched. Now game three becomes even more pivotal in this series.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WOLO - Columbia, SC)

Live stream Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Golden State bounced back in a big way at home to take game two of the NBA Finals behind Stephen Curry’s 29 points and great team defense.

Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White combined to go 15-for-23 from three-point range in game 1, something many thought would be unsustainable. That was indeed the case. The trio combined for 16 points on 2-for-7 shooting from three in game two. 

Now as the series shifts to Boston, Ime Udoka has to find his team's counterpunch in Game 3 after what Golden State was able to do in the third quarter, again.

In the third quarter of game two, Golden State outscored the Celtics 35-14, forced three turnovers, beat them up on the boards and got Curry loose for 14 of his 29 points for the game. The Boston offense absolutely cratered, shooting 4-for-17 from the field and they could not find a rhythm.

This is what Golden State does. They come out after halftime with more energy and aggressiveness than their opponent. That's been the case during their three finals wins over the past eight seasons.

If they continue that in game three, they will take back home court advantage for the series.

How To Watch

June

June
8
8
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
