How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

Can the Warriors secure the sweep over the Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Sunday?

A lot of attention is on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole as they make highlight play after highlight play on the offensive end. However, Draymond Green and this defense has twisted the Nuggets into knots.

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WPDE - Florence-Myrtle Beach)

The legend of Jordan Poole is growing and growing with his third straight playoff game with 27+ points.

Looking at the stats, the story is all about the guard trio of Curry, Thompson and Poole as they are averaging 76.4 points, 10.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Andrew Wiggins has been an unsung hero, making an individual sacrifice by going from 14.0 attempts per game to 8.7 in the playoffs, while owning so much of the success of this team's perimeter defense.

He and Green have stepped up to make every possession tough, exhausting reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has put up great stats (29.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game) and has done virtually everything he can. He's still only playing with one full-time starter from last season in Aaron Gordon and an array of talented, but limited role players around him.

