Warriors at Celtics stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Game Six: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors look to win a third title in four years on the road against the Boston Celtics today.

During the dynastic run that the Warriors have been on since 2015, they have closed out two of their three titles on the road. They are a tough, battle-tested team that will not be overwhelmed by the Boston crowd tonight as they face the Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals. The Warriors will attempt to tie the Spurs (four titles) for the second-most championships this century. 

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Game Six today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC 

Watch Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Game Six online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Golden State pulled out a win in game five behind another terrific defensive effort by Andrew Wiggins.

There is no doubt that Curry should and will win MVP if Golden State closes things out tonight, but Wiggins has made a case and has evolved into the second-best player on the team.

Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game on 46-25-69 splits. He has also taken on the biggest challenge of the finals guarding Tatum.

The recipe is the same for Boston, but the Celtics have only won those categories twice so far and need to tonight to keep their season alive.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Game Six

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KRGV - Harlingen - Weslaco - Brownsville - McAllen)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
