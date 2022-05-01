How to Watch Warriors at Grizzlies Game 1

Generations collide as veteran Warriors take on upstart Grizzlies in Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 takes place on Sunday.

The Warriors finished a gentleman's sweep of the Nuggets on Wednesday and arrived in Memphis well-rested to open their Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Grizzlies, who needed six games before finishing off the Timberwolves on Friday.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury for the series against Denver and hit the ground running, averaging 28.0 points in just 30.0 minutes per game in the series. Golden State's deep shooting made the difference in the series as they hit 42.2% on 36 attempts a game.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole also averaged more than 20.0 points per in the series and for Game 5, coach Steve Kerr unleashed a starting lineup with all three guards along with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Desmond Bane scored 23.5 points a game in the win over the Timberwolves while superstar Ja Morant struggled at times. He averaged 21.5 points, 10.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds a game but shot only 38.6% overall and was only 4-of-20 from three-point range.

The Warriors enter the series without veteran reserve Andre Iguodala, who is out with a neck injury. For Memphis, Steven Adams is out due to health and safety protocols while reserve forward Ziaire Williams is questionable with a knee injury.

