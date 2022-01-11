Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors will travel to Memphis on Tuesday night to take on the Grizzlies in a massive Western Conference showdown.

On Tuesday night in NBA action, fans will get to watch a treat between two lethal Western Conference contenders. That game will feature the Warriors traveling to Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and are looking like legitimate NBA Finals contenders.

How to Watch the Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors hold a 30-9 record and are happy to have Klay Thompson back on the court. Golden State is a team to be reckoned with this season, and many believe that they are NBA Finals bound. Last time out, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers by a final score of 96-82 in Thompson's return to the court.

On the other side of the floor, the Grizzlies are 28-14 and are red-hot coming into this game. Led by Ja Morant, this team looks like the real deal. Memphis is fresh off of a 127-119 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.

Both of these teams are powerhouse squads and will put on a show tonight. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the huge victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

