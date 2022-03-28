The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are a headline match-up any day, even without Stephen Curry.

The Grizzlies have won four in a row without their star Ja Morant and their last seven games overall without him. Every game, a new player is stepping up and rising to the occasion, something the Warriors have to be looking for as they close the regular season without Stephen Curry today.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Memphis is coming off a deconstruction of a fully-armed Bucks team without Ja Morant, behind De’Anthony Melton’s 24 points off the bench.

Both Curry and Morant will be out tonight as each team will call on their rosters to step up as they inch closer to the end of the regular season.

Since Curry went down, Jordan Poole is averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Poole has stepped up this season. He filled in for Klay Thompson, then slid to the bench when he returned, going in and out of the starting lineup and still producing 15.7 points per game.

Without Morant, Desmond Bane has averaged 24.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Both teams are built well and can handle a star missing time, with Memphis thriving and Golden State struggling as of late.

