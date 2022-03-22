The scuffling Warriors (47-24) open a five-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Magic (19-53). Stephen Curry will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained ligament in his left foot as Golden State looks to end a two-game losing skid.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Curry was hurt in a blowout loss at home to the Celtics on Wednesday and the Warriors lost a controversial 110-108 decision to San Antonio on Sunday. Golden State is just 4-6 in its last 10 games and trails Memphis by 1.5 games for the second spot in the Western Conference.

Orlando is also 4-6 in its last 10 and is tied with Detroit for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are a game below the Thunder in the battle for draft lottery positioning. Houston, Orlando, and the Pistons are on track to have the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in June.

San Antonio beat the Warriors Sunday night on Keldon Johnson's last-second tip-in, and coach Steve Kerr was furious about the officiating in the game. Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points and Klay Thompson added 24 for the Warriors in the loss, while Otto Porter Jr. snagged a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 16 points off the bench.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter Sunday as Orlando came from behind for a 90-85 win over the Thunder to snap a three-game losing streak. Carter added 16 rebounds, seven of which came in the final period.

