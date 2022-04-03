How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

The Wizards look to play spoiler as the Celtics look to move closer to the top spot in the East when the two teams meet on Sunday.

The Wizards are looking for their third straight win when they travel to the Garden on Sunday. Before their game against the Celtics, they blew out the Mavericks, who have a legitimate shot at third in the West before the regular season comes to an end next week.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Kristaps Porzingis must have seen it as a revenge game against his former team who traded him. He took it to another level that night, scoring 24 points and leading the Wizards to a 135-103 victory. It was really Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who made the biggest difference, leading the way with 35. If this dynamic duo can ignite again, they have a good shot at tripping up the Celtics even on the road.

Boston is not going to break easily, though, especially because it is only two games back from the top spot in the East with only four games to go. The Celtics stopped a two-game losing streak by beating the Pacers in their last game 128-123.

The Celtics have an even better dynamic duo and they turned up against the Pacers with Jaylen Brown scoring 32 points and Jayson Tatum scoring 31.

