How to Watch Wizards at Nets

The Wizards are set to take on the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday ahead of the All-Star break.

With the 2021-22 NBA season about to enter the All-Star break, teams are looking to end the first half of the year on a positive note. There will be plenty of intriguing matchups to watch Thursday night. One game to keep a close eye on will feature the Wizards traveling to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

How to Watch the Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Prior to tonight's game, the Wizards are 26-31, but they are trending downward. They made quite a few moves ahead of the trade deadline, and Bradley Beal will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Washington is fresh off of a tough 113-108 loss against the Pacers on the road.

On the other side of the court, the Nets have struggled recently, but they are still 31-27 coming into this game. Brooklyn traded James Harden ahead of the deadline, and Kevin Durant has missed a lot of time due to injury. Last time out, the Nets ended up beating the Knicks by a final score of 111-106.

While the Nets should win this game, no one can take it for granted. The Wizards are not a team that will go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

