How to Watch Wizards at Nets

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards are set to take on the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday ahead of the All-Star break.

With the 2021-22 NBA season about to enter the All-Star break, teams are looking to end the first half of the year on a positive note. There will be plenty of intriguing matchups to watch Thursday night. One game to keep a close eye on will feature the Wizards traveling to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

How to Watch the Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Wizards are 26-31, but they are trending downward. They made quite a few moves ahead of the trade deadline, and Bradley Beal will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Washington is fresh off of a tough 113-108 loss against the Pacers on the road.

On the other side of the court, the Nets have struggled recently, but they are still 31-27 coming into this game. Brooklyn traded James Harden ahead of the deadline, and Kevin Durant has missed a lot of time due to injury. Last time out, the Nets ended up beating the Knicks by a final score of 111-106.

While the Nets should win this game, no one can take it for granted. The Wizards are not a team that will go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

