How to Watch Wizards at Bulls

On Friday night, the Wizards will hit the road to take on the Bulls in Chicago.

Even with COVID-19 threatening the NBA, Adam Silver and company have shown no interest in considering a shutdown. On Friday night, the Wizards and Bulls will face off in Chicago in what should be a highly entertaining basketball game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Wizards have compiled a 19-19 record. They have shown flashes of being a potential contender in the East, but they must find consistency soon. Washington is coming off of a tough 114-111 loss at the hands of the Rockets.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls have looked like one of the top NBA Finals contenders in the league thus far. They are 25-10 and led by a star-studded big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vučević. Chicago is coming off of a hard-fought 102-98 win over the Magic.

This should be a very fun game to watch. Both teams are loaded with talent and will put up a major fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

