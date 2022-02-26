The Cleveland Cavaliers look to get back on track when they host the Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a pick me up and the Washington Wizards are looking to bounce back from a loss in the highest-scoring game in the league this season. That's right, the Wizards hosted the San Antonio Spurs last night and forced the game in double-overtime but they just ran out of gas in the second extra period as the Spurs held on for a 157-153 victory.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was still a great game for Washington who is still playing hard despite their standing. Kyle Kuzma matched his season high scoring 36 points and they just landed Kristaps Porzingis and they didn't have to give a lot up to land the big man. All of that to say, this team is still young and the future looks bright especially if they are able to resign Bradley Beal when he comes back healthy.

As for the Cavaliers, they are looking to break a three-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came unexpectedly against the struggling Detroit Pistons in their first game back from the All-Star break. Getting back home should help things for Cleveland even though they hosted the All-Star festivities. They haven't played at home since Feb. 9 as the last four games were on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.