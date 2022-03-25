How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards look to break out of their road game slump as they visit the Pistons on Friday.

The Wizards have struggled this season, especially since Bradley Beal went down with injury. What's more, the trade for Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie has done more for the Mavericks so far. Dinwiddie got a hot hand after the trade and nailed back-to-back game-winning threes against the Celtics and Nets for Dallas. 

How to Watch: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live Stream Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Wizards continue to try gel with their big man, it is Kyle Kuzma who is making the most impact in the nation's capital. He is leading the team in points, rebounds and assists per game. He seems like someone they can build around long-term and a great pickup for Russell Westbrook. 

The Wizards have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are riding an eight-game road losing streak. They've lost their last two games. One was inexplicably in a blowout against the Rockets and the other was against a shorthanded Bucks squad.

They'll try to break that tonight against the Pistons, who are coming off a convincing win against the Hawks, who are trying to chip away back into the playoff race. The duo of Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham made it all possible. The Pistons should be the favorite at home tonight.  

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
