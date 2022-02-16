How to Watch Wizards at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams that have the potential for a play-in tournament berth battle, as the Wizards take on the Pacers.

The Wizards are in one of the worst ranks in the East right now. They are the first team out of the play-in tournament portion of the playoffs. They are 26-30 which is tied with Atlanta.

A win here, paired with a Hawks loss, would put them into the playoff position.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team is led by Bradley Beal who averages 23.2 points and 6.6 assists, but he is out for the season. Kyle Kuzma leads the team in rebounds with 8.7 per game and chips in 16.3 points per game as well. 

The Pacers are not too far behind Washington, but they are far enough to make it a great feat to come back. They are 19-39 but just three spots away from Atlanta. They are 13-17 at home, so that bodes well for them at home in this match.

Indiana was a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline, shipping off the team's leading scorer and rebounder Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings' young star who is averaging 22.5 points per game for them.

This will be the third time that these two teams have faced each other this season with two to go. The season series is tied 1-1 after both teams got wins on their home courts. Washington won 116-115, and Indiana won 116-110.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
