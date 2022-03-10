How to Watch Wizards at Clippers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Wizards will hit the road to take on the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The 2021-22 NBA season is in the final stretch run heading towards the playoffs. With that in mind, teams are trying to finish the year strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Wizards hitting the road to take on the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Prior to tonight's game, the Wizards are 29-34 and are slipping out of postseason contention. They still have a chance to rebound and get into the play-in tournament, but losing Bradley Beal to injury has been crushing. Last time out, the Wizards ended up beating the Pacers by a final score of 133-123.

On the other side of the court, the Clippers are hanging in there with a 34-33 record. Tyronn Lue has done an amazing job coaching a team to a solid season despite Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missing so much time. Los Angeles is coming off of a tough 112-97 loss against the Warriors in their last game.

Both of these teams have talent and are fairly evenly matched. They also both need wins in a big way. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

