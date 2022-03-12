How to Watch Wizards at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards play their second straight game in Los Angeles looking to beat the struggling Lakers.

The Wizards started off a four-game west coast road trip with a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The loss kept them from winning their second straight game as they beat the Pacers on Sunday 133-123.

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Washington Wizards are Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an up and down last month for the Wizards as they are now just 29-35 and haven't won or lost more than two games in a row since the beginning of February.

Friday night, though, they will look to get back in the win column against a Lakers team that has lost two straight.

The Lakers got a big win against the Warriors on Saturday, but have since lost to the Spurs and Rockets, both of which are bad losses.

The Lakers have now lost nine of their last 11 games as they have fallen to ninth place in the Western Conference while clinging to one of the last playoff spots.

It has not been the season that the Lakers were hoping for and it doesn't get much easier for them as they will play at Phoenix on Sunday after this game.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
