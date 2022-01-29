How to Watch Wizards at Grizzlies

The Wizards look to get an upset on the road against the thriving Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Wizards were once one of the best stories in the NBA. They were leading the Eastern Conference at points during this season and trading Russell Westbrook to the Lakers for a plethora of players looked genius. They have been struggling as of late, down two games under .500 and tenth in the conference. They gave up a 35-point lead to the Clippers in their last game, which is the second-largest comeback in NBA history.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

The Wizards are rewarded by playing the Grizzlies next, who are one of the best teams in any conference. Ja Morant has elevated his game even more and it is no wonder he is starting in the 2022 All-Star Game. Thankfully for Washington, they've had four nights to prepare. The Grizz are coming off a sound 119-109 victory against Utah at home with Morant recording a triple-double.

It is one of the brightest stories in the NBA how fast things have turned around for Memphis after drafting Morant second overall just three seasons ago. Only Phoenix and Golden State are better than Memphis and they still could compete with those powerhouses on any night of the week.

