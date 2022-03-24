Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kristaps Porziņģis and the Wizards travel up to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Thursday night.

The Wizards are 30-41 this season, teetering on the brink of being in the playoffs. They are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference and just 5.5 games behind the Hawks for the last playoff spots for the conference play-in tournament.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite trying to get into the playoffs, Washington is 2-8 in its last 10 games, which is not helping its cause. The team ranks No. 6 in field-goal percentage but just No. 21 in scoring with 108.0 points per game.

Washington will be facing off with the second-best team in the same conference on Thursday night.

The Bucks are going to be the second team behind the Heat to secure a playoff spot. They are 45-27 and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They currently have the best odds from the conference to win the Finals.

Milwaukee leads the entire NBA in scoring, averaging a whopping 115.0 points per game. A turnaround from last year, it also ranks inside the top five in three-point percentages, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17956040
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Grizzlies

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
USATSI_17950918
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Bucks

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle28 seconds ago
USATSI_17925546
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth28 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
USATSI_17945029
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
imago1007973168h
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy