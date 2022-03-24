How to Watch Wizards at Bucks

Kristaps Porziņģis and the Wizards travel up to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Thursday night.

The Wizards are 30-41 this season, teetering on the brink of being in the playoffs. They are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference and just 5.5 games behind the Hawks for the last playoff spots for the conference play-in tournament.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Despite trying to get into the playoffs, Washington is 2-8 in its last 10 games, which is not helping its cause. The team ranks No. 6 in field-goal percentage but just No. 21 in scoring with 108.0 points per game.

Washington will be facing off with the second-best team in the same conference on Thursday night.

The Bucks are going to be the second team behind the Heat to secure a playoff spot. They are 45-27 and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They currently have the best odds from the conference to win the Finals.

Milwaukee leads the entire NBA in scoring, averaging a whopping 115.0 points per game. A turnaround from last year, it also ranks inside the top five in three-point percentages, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

