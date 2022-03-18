How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

The Wizards look to end a five-game losing streak as they face the Knicks on Friday night, a team who will look to string together back-to-back wins.

The Wizards and Knicks are in similar situations within the Eastern Conference even though they each had different expectations to start the season. The Wizards snuck into the playoffs last year with the duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, but after Westbrook was traded to the Lakers and Beal suffered a season-ending injury, the team has lacked significant star-power.

The Wizards have now lost eight of their last ten games and sit only a half-game above the Knicks.

New York, on the other hand, had tremendous expectations coming off a surprise run to the postseason last year. But ever since that playoff series against the Hawks in the opening round, things have fallen off.

The Knicks dropped two in a row to the Nets and Grizzlies but rebounded nicely in their last game, when RJ Barrett showed flashes of brilliance against the Blazers, scoring 31 points. With both of these teams' chances at a playoff push dwindling for a playoff push, Friday's game remains a must-win.

Fans can expect that intensity to show at Madison Square Garden tonight.

