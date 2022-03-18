How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards and Knicks are set to face off against each other in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season is beginning to wind down and the playoffs are primed to get underway. Around the league, there are quite a few teams still battling for seeding or even a spot in the playoffs or play-in tournament. One interesting game to watch tonight will feature the Wizards traveling to New York to take on the Knicks.

How to Watch the Washington Wizards at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the Washington Wizards at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Wizards are 29-39 and 5.5 games outside of the play-in tournament. Washington still has a chance, albeit a small one, to get into postseason action. In their last game, the Wizards ended up losing to the Nuggets by a final score of 127-109.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks are 29-40 and are on the outside looking in as well. New York has to find a way to string some wins together, just like the Wizards. New York is fresh off of a big 128-98 win over the Trail Blazers in its last outing.

This should be a good matchup to watch between two teams desperate for a win. Both teams are fairly evenly matched and this game should have a playoff-type atmosphere. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

