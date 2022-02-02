How to Watch Wizards at 76ers

The 76ers go for the season series win over the Wizards on Wednesday night when the two teams meet.

The 76ers (31-19) are rolling, having won five games in a row. The Wizards (23-27) come into town with the season series tied at one game apiece.

Philadelphia is near the top of the pack in a congested Eastern Conference where any win or loss can drop a team from first to fifth in a day. Washington is in turmoil, having lost six games in a row and is a part of every trade deadline conversation.

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Washington handed Philadelphia a rare loss two weeks ago (117-98) behind seven players in double-figures and 63 bench points:

In their two games this season, they have been mirror images with Philadelphia winning the first game (117-96) and Washington then taking the second game (117-98).

Philadelphia is 1-0 with Joel Embiid in the lineup and Bradley Beal out. Washington is 1-0 with Bradley Beal in the lineup.

A win today would give Philadelphia the season series win for the fourth year in a row, with Washington tying the series last in 2017-2018 and not winning the series since 2015-2016. In the Embiid era, Philadelphia has been fairly dominant against Washington.

For his career, Embiid averages 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on 54-41-83 splits in 15 games against Washington. Overall, he has only played more games against two other teams, dominating them over the years.

On the other side, in 26 career games against Philadelphia, Beal is averaging 23.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49-43-81 splits.

Both stars are looking to get a win today for their team as they continue their separate journeys to the playoffs.

