How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

The Wizards and Trail Blazers face off on Saturday night in an intriguing matchup between rebuilding squads.

There are a lot of parallels between these cross-conference teams with the Wizards (29-36) and the Blazers (25-40) both having a star that is sitting out the season. They are both trying to find an identity around young potential stars and their future. In their one game this season, Portland won in a competitive game that took place two months ago.

Since these teams last played, Washington has moved on from Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell and Davis Bertans with Portland trading C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell.

Now, Washington is seeing what it has in Kristaps Porzingis. In three games, Porzingis is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on 46-42-89 splits. The team is 1-2 in those games.

Washington has a lot of talented forwards with Kyle Kuzman, second-year player Deni Avdija, rookie Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura that are all working to find their place.

On the other side for Portland, it is without Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Joe Ingles and Nassir Little for the rest of the season.

Budding star Simons has missed the last two games, but since becoming a starter (27 games), he is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game on 45-42-86 splits. The team is 12-15 overall and playing scrappy, fun basketball despite all the team's hardships.

