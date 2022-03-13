How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wizards and Trail Blazers face off on Saturday night in an intriguing matchup between rebuilding squads.

There are a lot of parallels between these cross-conference teams with the Wizards (29-36) and the Blazers (25-40) both having a star that is sitting out the season. They are both trying to find an identity around young potential stars and their future. In their one game this season, Portland won in a competitive game that took place two months ago.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Watch Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since these teams last played, Washington has moved on from Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell and Davis Bertans with Portland trading C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell.

Now, Washington is seeing what it has in Kristaps Porzingis. In three games, Porzingis is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on 46-42-89 splits. The team is 1-2 in those games.

Washington has a lot of talented forwards with Kyle Kuzman, second-year player Deni Avdija, rookie Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura that are all working to find their place.

On the other side for Portland, it is without Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Joe Ingles and Nassir Little for the rest of the season.

Budding star Simons has missed the last two games, but since becoming a starter (27 games), he is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game on 45-42-86 splits. The team is 12-15 overall and playing scrappy, fun basketball despite all the team's hardships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs34 seconds ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas34 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
USATSI_17881168
College Basketball

How to Watch the WAC Championship Abilene Christian vs. New Mexico State

By Adam Childs34 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) congratulates Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after he made a 3 point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks on in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) and FC Dallas forward Jader Rafael Obrian (8) fight for possession during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_15873685 (1)
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 1 Tournament, Championship: Kettle Moraine vs. Appleton East

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy