How to Watch Wizards at Hawks

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks need a win today over the Wizards to keep pace in the play-in standings today.

The Hawks (41-38) have bounced back much like they did last season, going 24-13 in their last 37 games. For comparison, last season, they went 26-11 down the stretch. They take on the Wizards (35-44) tonight, who are eliminated from the playoffs and here to play spoiler against playoff teams down the stretch.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta was recently on a five-game winning streak, including a win over the rival Nets (122-115) behind another Trae Young masterpiece of 36 points and 10 assists:

That winning streak was snapped by the Raptors and Atlanta lost the tiebreaker to Brooklyn overall this season, making every game down the stretch that much more important.

Finishing as the No. 7 seed gives Atlanta the homecourt game against the No. 8 seeded team, needing just one win to officially be a playoff team. Right now, the Hawks are tied with Brooklyn entering today, making them the No. 9 seeded team and having to win two games to make the playoffs proper.

Atlanta finishes the season with Washington today, then hit the road for the Heat and the Rockets.

A lot will ride on the shoulders of Young, who has risen to the occasion again over the past eight games leading Atlanta to a 6-2 record behind his 30.8 points and 11.3 assists on 49-39-90 splits.

For Washington, the Wizards are eliminated and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Celtics which will either motivate them to play spoiler tonight or tuck their tails between their legs.

