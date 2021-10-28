Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks

Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks averaged were just 4.8 fewer points than the Wizards allowed (118.5).

Atlanta went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Washington had a 19-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.

Atlanta went 35-12 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.

Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.

Atlanta had a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Washington went 24-19 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season along with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.

Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.

Montrezl Harrell averaged 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Daniel Gafford compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Mavericks W 113-87 Home 10/23/2021 Cavaliers L 101-95 Away 10/25/2021 Pistons W 122-104 Home 10/27/2021 Pelicans W 102-99 Away 10/28/2021 Wizards - Away 10/30/2021 76ers - Away 11/1/2021 Wizards - Home 11/3/2021 Nets - Away 11/4/2021 Jazz - Home 11/6/2021 Suns - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule