Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks

    • Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks averaged were just 4.8 fewer points than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
    • Atlanta went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
    • Washington had a 19-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
    • Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Atlanta went 35-12 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.
    • Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.
    • Atlanta had a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
    • Washington went 24-19 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season along with 9.4 assists.
    • Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.
    • Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Montrezl Harrell averaged 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
    • Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Daniel Gafford compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Mavericks

    W 113-87

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 101-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-104

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 102-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-83

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pacers

    W 135-134

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    L 104-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 116-107

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

