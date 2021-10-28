Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (3-1) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks
- Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks averaged were just 4.8 fewer points than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
- Atlanta went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- Washington had a 19-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Atlanta went 35-12 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.
- Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents hit.
- Atlanta had a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Washington went 24-19 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young put up 25.3 points per game last season along with 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.
- Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Delon Wright averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Capela collected 2.0 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell averaged 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Daniel Gafford compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Mavericks
W 113-87
Home
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
L 101-95
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
W 122-104
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
W 102-99
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
-
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Raptors
W 98-83
Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
W 135-134
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
L 104-90
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
W 116-107
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
-
Home