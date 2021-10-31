Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

The Hawks put up 106.2 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 108.5 the Wizards give up.

Atlanta has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Washington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.

The Wizards score 6.9 more points per game (112.7) than the Hawks give up (105.8).

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Washington is 4-0.

Atlanta is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.

The Hawks average 13.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 3.3 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks sit at third.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 22.3 points and dishes out 10.0 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 10.5 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Reddish, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is John Collins, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch