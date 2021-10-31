Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

    • The Hawks put up 106.2 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 108.5 the Wizards give up.
    • Atlanta has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.
    • Washington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Wizards score 6.9 more points per game (112.7) than the Hawks give up (105.8).
    • When it scores more than 105.8 points, Washington is 4-0.
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
    • The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.
    • The Hawks average 13.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 3.3 rebounds per contest.
    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 22.3 points and dishes out 10.0 assists per game.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 10.5 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Cameron Reddish, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is John Collins, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal is the top scorer for the Wizards with 24.4 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to his stats.
    • Kyle Kuzma puts up a stat line of 11.8 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.7 assists per game for Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Spencer Dinwiddie holds the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.
    • Dinwiddie is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wizards with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Beal with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Montrezl Harrell with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

