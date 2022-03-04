How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (29-32) visit the Washington Wizards (28-33) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks
- The Hawks record just 1.8 more points per game (112.2) than the Wizards allow (110.4).
- Atlanta has a 24-13 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- Washington is 21-10 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Wizards score an average of 107.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 111.5 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Washington is 16-6.
- Atlanta's record is 16-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Atlanta is 22-10 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Wizards have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 19-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.5% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.4 points per game along with 9.1 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 10.4 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
- Kuzma is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.5 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Magic
W 130-109
Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
L 112-108
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
W 127-100
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
L 107-98
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
W 130-124
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Pacers
L 113-108
Away
2/17/2022
Nets
W 117-103
Away
2/25/2022
Spurs
L 157-153
Home
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
L 92-86
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
W 116-113
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
-
Away