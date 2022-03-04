Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (29-32) visit the Washington Wizards (28-33) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. This is the third matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks record just 1.8 more points per game (112.2) than the Wizards allow (110.4).
  • Atlanta has a 24-13 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Washington is 21-10 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 107.6 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 111.5 the Hawks give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Washington is 16-6.
  • Atlanta's record is 16-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • Atlanta is 22-10 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, Washington has a 19-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.5% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.4 points per game along with 9.1 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 10.4 points per game.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
  • Kuzma is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.5 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Magic

W 130-109

Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

L 112-108

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

W 127-100

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

L 107-98

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

W 130-124

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Pacers

L 113-108

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

W 117-103

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

L 157-153

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

L 92-86

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

W 116-113

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy