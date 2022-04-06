Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is congratulated after a basket by center Al Horford (42) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) as Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) walks away during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will host the Washington Wizards (34-44) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

The 113.8 points per game the Hawks record are only 2.1 more points than the Wizards give up (111.7).

When Atlanta puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 34-14.

Washington is 25-14 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Wizards score an average of 108.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Washington is 21-7 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.9 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch