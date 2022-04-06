Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is congratulated after a basket by center Al Horford (42) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) as Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) walks away during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will host the Washington Wizards (34-44) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards

  • The 113.8 points per game the Hawks record are only 2.1 more points than the Wizards give up (111.7).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 34-14.
  • Washington is 25-14 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 21-7 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
  • The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.9 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
