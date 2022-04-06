How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) will host the Washington Wizards (34-44) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Wizards
- The 113.8 points per game the Hawks record are only 2.1 more points than the Wizards give up (111.7).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 34-14.
- Washington is 25-14 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Wizards score an average of 108.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Washington is 21-7 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Atlanta is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
- The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.9 points per game to go with 9.5 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).
How To Watch
