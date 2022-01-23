Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (10th, 25.2 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (23-24) visit Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7) and the Washington Wizards (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

The Celtics score 107.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 109.7 the Wizards allow.

When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 12-6.

Washington has a 15-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Wizards score an average of 108.2 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Washington is 15-9.

Boston has an 18-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

Boston is 14-6 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has compiled a 20-14 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Beal's points (23.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 76ers L 111-99 Away 1/15/2022 Bulls W 114-112 Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans W 104-92 Home 1/19/2022 Hornets L 111-102 Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers L 109-105 Home 1/23/2022 Wizards - Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/31/2022 Heat - Home 2/2/2022 Hornets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule