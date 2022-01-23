Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (10th, 25.2 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (23-24) visit Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7) and the Washington Wizards (23-23) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics score 107.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 109.7 the Wizards allow.
  • When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 12-6.
  • Washington has a 15-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.2 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.9 points, Washington is 15-9.
  • Boston has an 18-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
  • Boston is 14-6 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington has compiled a 20-14 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Beal's points (23.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
  • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

76ers

L 111-99

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

W 114-112

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

W 104-92

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

L 111-102

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 109-105

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/28/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/31/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Magic

W 112-106

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

L 115-110

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

W 117-98

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

L 119-118

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

L 109-105

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

2/1/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/2/2022

76ers

-

Away

2/5/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

