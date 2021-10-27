Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-2) face the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 224 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

Last year, the Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 118.5 the Wizards allowed.

When Boston totaled more than 118.5 points last season, it went 20-5.

Washington had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.

The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.

Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston went 30-18 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.

The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.

The Celtics and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.5 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.

Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III notched 1.8 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch