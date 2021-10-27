Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (2-2) face the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-4
224 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards
- Last year, the Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 118.5 the Wizards allowed.
- When Boston totaled more than 118.5 points last season, it went 20-5.
- Washington had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
- Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston went 30-18 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.
- The Celtics and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.5 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III notched 1.8 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
