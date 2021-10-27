    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-2) face the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -4

    224 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

    • Last year, the Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 118.5 the Wizards allowed.
    • When Boston totaled more than 118.5 points last season, it went 20-5.
    • Washington had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
    • The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
    • Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston went 30-18 last season when it gave up fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Celtics were the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked eighth.
    • The Celtics and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.5 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively).
    • The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished seventh.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III notched 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Montrezl Harrell grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
    • Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Atlanta Braves Max Fried
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros

    1 minute ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

    1 minute ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch CF Montreal at Forge FC

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    31 minutes ago
    Inter Miami CF
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

    31 minutes ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    31 minutes ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy