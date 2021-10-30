Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-3) go up against the Washington Wizards (4-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

The Wizards average 112.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 119.0 the Celtics allow.

Washington has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 119.0 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 114.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 107.8 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Boston is 1-1 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Washington's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 114.2 points.

The Wizards are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Washington has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.0 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Dinwiddie, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Raul Neto, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.6 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his statistics.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Marcus Smart (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Raptors W 98-83 Away 10/22/2021 Pacers W 135-134 Home 10/25/2021 Nets L 104-90 Away 10/27/2021 Celtics W 116-107 Away 10/28/2021 Hawks W 122-111 Home 10/30/2021 Celtics - Home 11/1/2021 Hawks - Away 11/3/2021 Raptors - Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/7/2021 Bucks - Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule