Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-3) go up against the Washington Wizards (4-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

    • The Wizards average 112.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 119.0 the Celtics allow.
    • Washington has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 119.0 points.
    • The Celtics put up an average of 114.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 107.8 the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • Boston is 1-1 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
    • Washington's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 114.2 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • Washington has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Dinwiddie, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • The Washington steals leader is Raul Neto, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.6 points per game. He also tacks on 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
    • Tatum hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
    • Marcus Smart (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (3.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-83

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pacers

    W 135-134

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    L 104-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 116-107

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-111

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 138-134

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-83

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    W 107-97

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-129

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 116-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    47 minutes ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) reacts to his touchdown run with teammate wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy