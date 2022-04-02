How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (47-30) battle the Washington Wizards (33-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards
- The 110.6 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Wizards allow.
- Boston is 29-6 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- When Washington allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 21-10.
- The Wizards score just 4.4 more points per game (108.4) than the Celtics give up (104.0).
- Washington is 25-21 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.
- The Celtics average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.4 per game.
