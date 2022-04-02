Mar 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) reacts after shooting over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) pin front of the bench during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-30) battle the Washington Wizards (33-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

The 110.6 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Wizards allow.

Boston is 29-6 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 21-10.

The Wizards score just 4.4 more points per game (108.4) than the Celtics give up (104.0).

Washington is 25-21 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Celtics average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

