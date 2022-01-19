Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7 points per game) and the Washington Wizards (23-21) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nets

  • The 108.0 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Nets allow.
  • Washington has a 14-7 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 15-2.
  • The Nets' 111.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 109.5 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
  • Washington's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
  • In games Washington shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 20-13 overall.
  • The Nets' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Brooklyn has put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Beal, who scores 23.7 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
  • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden racks up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him atop the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Durant with 0.9 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Magic

W 102-100

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

W 122-118

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

W 112-106

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

L 115-110

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

W 117-98

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

2/1/2022

Bucks

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

L 114-108

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

W 138-112

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

L 130-109

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

W 120-105

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-107

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/25/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
