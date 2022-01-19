Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7 points per game) and the Washington Wizards (23-21) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nets

The 108.0 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Nets allow.

Washington has a 14-7 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 15-2.

The Nets' 111.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 109.5 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Washington's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.

In games Washington shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 20-13 overall.

The Nets' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Brooklyn has put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Beal, who scores 23.7 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden racks up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him atop the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.

Patty Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Durant with 0.9 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Magic W 102-100 Away 1/11/2022 Thunder W 122-118 Home 1/12/2022 Magic W 112-106 Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers L 115-110 Home 1/17/2022 76ers W 117-98 Home 1/19/2022 Nets - Home 1/21/2022 Raptors - Home 1/23/2022 Celtics - Home 1/25/2022 Clippers - Home 1/29/2022 Grizzlies - Away 2/1/2022 Bucks - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule