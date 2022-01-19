Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Bradley Beal (15th, 23.7 points per game) and the Washington Wizards (23-21) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nets
- The 108.0 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Nets allow.
- Washington has a 14-7 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 15-2.
- The Nets' 111.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 109.5 the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- Washington's record is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
- In games Washington shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 20-13 overall.
- The Nets' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Brooklyn has put together a 23-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points and assists is Beal, who scores 23.7 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 15.7 points a contest.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden racks up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him atop the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is the top shooter from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Durant with 0.9 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Magic
W 102-100
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
W 122-118
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
W 112-106
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
L 115-110
Home
1/17/2022
76ers
W 117-98
Home
1/19/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/23/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
2/1/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-108
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
W 138-112
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
L 130-109
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
W 120-105
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-107
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/25/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Warriors
-
Away