How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (2-0) take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at Barclays Center on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-6.5
228.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards
- Last year, the Nets put up 118.6 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 118.5 the Wizards gave up.
- Brooklyn had a 31-3 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- When Washington gave up fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 23-12.
- The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up to opponents.
- Washington went 28-15 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.
- Brooklyn went 35-9 last season when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Wizards ranked eighth in rebounding in the NBA, the Nets finished 13th.
- The Nets and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 8.9 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points per game last season to go with 6.0 assists.
- Bruce Brown pulled down an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game last season.
- Joe Harris knocked down 3.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
- Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Beal and Daniel Gafford were defensive standouts last season, with Beal averaging 1.2 steals per game and Gafford collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
