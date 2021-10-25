Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (2-0) take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at Barclays Center on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards

Last year, the Nets put up 118.6 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 118.5 the Wizards gave up.

Brooklyn had a 31-3 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

When Washington gave up fewer than 118.6 points last season, it went 23-12.

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up to opponents.

Washington went 28-15 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn went 35-9 last season when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points.

The Wizards ranked eighth in rebounding in the NBA, the Nets finished 13th.

The Nets and the Wizards were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 8.9 and 9.7 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Wizards were the eighth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points per game last season to go with 6.0 assists.

Bruce Brown pulled down an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.8 points per game last season.

Joe Harris knocked down 3.1 threes per game a season ago.

Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch