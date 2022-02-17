Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (31-27) take on the Washington Wizards (26-31) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -4.5 214 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards

The 110.9 points per game the Nets record are only 0.9 more points than the Wizards allow (110.0).

Brooklyn has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 110.0 points.

Washington has a 17-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Nets give up to opponents.

Washington is 14-7 when it scores more than 110.7 points.

Brooklyn's record is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.

The Nets average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Nets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 13.2 points and distributing 2.6 assists.

Blake Griffin leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game.

Wizards Players to Watch