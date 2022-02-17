How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (31-27) take on the Washington Wizards (26-31) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-4.5
214 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Wizards
- The 110.9 points per game the Nets record are only 0.9 more points than the Wizards allow (110.0).
- Brooklyn has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 110.0 points.
- Washington has a 17-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Wizards score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Washington is 14-7 when it scores more than 110.7 points.
- Brooklyn's record is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.
- The Nets average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.
- The Nets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 13.2 points and distributing 2.6 assists.
- Blake Griffin leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 rejections per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (16.5 per game), rebounds (8.8 per game), and assists (3.1 per game).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)